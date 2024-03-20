0
Wednesday 20 March 2024 - 11:27

Iran, Culturally-Related Nations Celebrate Nowruz

Story Code : 1123774
Iran, Culturally-Related Nations Celebrate Nowruz
People have been preparing for the day from a couple of days ago with decoration of their cities and homes.

Nowruz, meaning new day in Persian and being 3,000 years old, is a shared celebration of a number of West Asian nations including Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, India, Kazakhstan, and some others.

It is a day that symbolises the renewal of nature and the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. 

The celebration is known for its emphasis on peace, solidarity, and respect for different cultures, aiming to bring people closer together. 

In the hours of shift to the new year, people gather around Haft-Sin Table, a table including seven items whose names start with letter s in farsi. 

The event is remnant of ancient Iran and after the Islamic period it became a juncture where culture meets religion. 

People observe the holiday so to welcome the start of the spring. The celebration lasts for about two weeks. 

When exactly Nowruz begins thus varies across countries, depending on time zones. This year, it takes place at 26 seconds past 6.36 a.m., March 20, in Tehran, Iran (11:06 p.m., March 19, EDT). 

The United Nations declared March 21, when the vernal equinox usually occurs, to be the International Day of Nowruz in a 2010 resolution. 

People visit relatives in the two weeks of Nowruz holidays. The new year holidays are normally a time of boom of the tourism and consumer market. 

This year, Google Doodle recognized the celebration. Google celebrated ‘International Nowruz Day 2024’ on Tuesday with a specially designed Google Doodle created by the talented Iranian guest artist, Pendar Yousefi, who aimed to capture the essence of his joyful childhood experiences in Nowruz to welcome the arrival of spring through his artwork. 

The early hours of the new year start with a message by the Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei that reviews past year and outlines the plans for the new year. 

The Leader every year announces a slogan for the new year, mainly focusing on the economy. Last year, the Leader named the year the "year of inflation control, production increase" as the country struggled with rising prices. 

Then comes a message from the president that details the government plans for the new year. The message addresses economy and home policy. 

National television on its various channels airs shows that host a range of people from cultural and religions figures to singers and actors. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
20 March 2024
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
20 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
20 March 2024
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
19 March 2024
US Should Ditch
US Should Ditch 'Microphone Diplomacy' for Nuclear Disarmament: China
19 March 2024
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
19 March 2024
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Cabinet under Pressure; Far-Right Ministers Threaten to Resign
19 March 2024
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
19 March 2024
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
19 March 2024
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
19 March 2024
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
19 March 2024
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
18 March 2024