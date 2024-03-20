0
Wednesday 20 March 2024 - 21:00

“Israel” Escalates Kidnapping Freed Palestinian Detainees

Story Code : 1123864
The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club [PPC] said the occupying entity continues its “systematic detention campaigns” in the occupied territories.

The entity, they said, has so far put 13 released Palestinians back behind bars, the last of whom was arrested in Dheisheh refugee camp, located just south of Bethlehem, a day earlier.

Among those who were re-arrested were three Palestinian under the age of 18 from the occupied West Bank cities of Nablus, Jenin, and Areeha.

Four other young Palestinians were also arrested in Areeha and Ramallah and were transferred to administrative detention once again between four to six months.

The two human rights groups said among the released prisoners who were re-arrested were four female detainees from the cities of Ramallah and Nablus.

Independent and non-governmental rights organizations say “Israeli” forces continue ‘systematic detention campaigns’ in the West Bank, and the trend has spiked after the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

“Israel’s” arrest campaign in the occupied territories has escalated in an unprecedented manner following the entity regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in early October.

On Saturday, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said at least 7,605 Palestinians have been detained by “Israeli” soldiers since the start of the “Israeli” aggression.
