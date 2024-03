Islam Times - Russian air defense forces intercepted 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over three cities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours

"According to data of the FSB [Federal Security Service] branch for the DPR, 32 Ukrainian drones were spotted and destroyed over Donetsk, the DPR defense headquarters said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.In its March 19 report, the DPR defense headquarters said that 73 Ukrainian UAVs had been suppressed over Donetsk and Makeyevka in the past 24 hours.