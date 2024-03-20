0
Wednesday 20 March 2024 - 21:45

Gaza; Over 100 Aid Distributors Martyred in 1 Week

The Palestinian information center announced on Wednesday that 100 people who distributed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were martyred as a result of 8 Israeli regime's attacks. 

The Palestinian entity said that the Israeli regime carried out the attacks on the aid distributors to deepen the famine and spread insecurity across the Gaza Strip. 

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported the latest figures of the casualties, announcing that since October 7, over 31,923 Palestinians have been martyred and 74,096 others were wounded during the Israeli war on Gaza.

Over 72 percent of the victims are reported, women and children. 
