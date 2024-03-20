Hezbollah Fighters Continue Attacking IOF Sites Near Lebanon Border
Story Code : 1123891
Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.
The first statement mentioned that the Islamic resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons at 18:15 on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, causing direct hits.
The third statement asserted that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Zibdeen site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms at 5:40 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, with rocket weapons, resulting in direct hits.
Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Marj site with artillery shells at 6:05 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, according to the fourth statement.
Meanwhile, the Zionist war jets raided Ghandoriyeh town.
On Tuesday, Hezbollah fighters carried out nine operations against the enemy border sites.