Hezbollah Fighters Continue Attacking IOF Sites Near Lebanon Border

Islam Times - In support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Islamic Resistance continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near Lebanon border.

Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.The first statement mentioned that the Islamic resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons at 18:15 on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, causing direct hits.The second statement emphasized that the Islamic resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons at 18:15 on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, causing direct hits.The third statement asserted that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Zibdeen site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms at 5:40 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, with rocket weapons, resulting in direct hits.Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Marj site with artillery shells at 6:05 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, according to the fourth statement.Meanwhile, the Zionist war jets raided Ghandoriyeh town.On Tuesday, Hezbollah fighters carried out nine operations against the enemy border sites.