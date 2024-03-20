0
Wednesday 20 March 2024 - 21:49

Hamas: ‘Israel’ Submitted Negative Response to Our Ceasefire Proposal, Crimes Won’t Grant Netanyahu Victory

Story Code : 1123892
In a press conference, Hamdan said that the Zionist response was, in general, negative and included revocation of previous endorsements.

Hamdan called on the Israeli enemy to seize the chance, stop procrastination, and avoid targeting the aids workers in Gaza.

Hamas official stressed that the Zionist crimes will not give Netanyahu and its Nazi army any victory, adding a further confusion will be witnessed on the Israeli side.

Hamdan also blamed the US President Joe Biden for the Zionist genocidal crimes against Gaza committed by American weaponry.

A new round of talks in Doha failed on Monday and Tuesday to achieve any progress regarding Gaza ceasefire amid reports about imminent Zionist attack on Rafah city.

Netanyahu, in this regard, said that Zionist occupation army is preparing for the attack on Rafah, adding that this would take some time.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance continued confronting the Zionist aggression on the Strip for the 166th day, clashing with the enemy forces in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Center and Al-Rimal neighborhood.
