Wednesday 20 March 2024 - 21:52

Iran Chairs UN Disarmament Conference

The responsibility was assumed by Ali Bahraini, Iran's permanent envoy to the UN in Geneva.

The conference, which serves as the only platform for international negotiations on disarmament, will be divided into three sections in 2024: January 22–March 28, May 13–June 28, and July 29–September 13.

The UN Office in Geneva released a press release stating that among other things, the conference’s agenda this year includes topics such as ending the nuclear arms race and disarmament, preventing nuclear war, implementing a comprehensive disarmament program, and transparency in armaments.

In the first meeting of this conference, the envoy of Iran in Geneva explained the plans and programs of Iran during its presidency. 

"Iran, along with other countries supporting peace and opposed to war and violence, promotes international peace and security through the elimination of weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapons," Bahraini said.

Iran is also expected to raise questions around the Western-provided immunity to Israeli regime for its nuclear arms as Tel Aviv is the only holder of nuclear arms in West Asia. So far, it has denied UN calls for monitoring with an apparent Western support. 

The Conference on Disarmament, which was established in 1978, is the only international multilateral negotiation body in the field of disarmament, which is responsible for negotiating and concluding international treaties in this field. 

Since its foundation, it has negotiated, formulated and finalized several international disarmament treaties, including the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

During its presidency, Iran will pursue implementation of the obligations of nuclear weapons holders regarding the complete, irreversible and verifiable destruction of nuclear weapons, the end of the nuclear arms race, seeking a Middle East free from weapons of mass destruction, providing security guarantees to non-nuclear states, prohibiting the arms race. 
