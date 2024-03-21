0
Thursday 21 March 2024 - 09:42

US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat

"The United States of America has failed its Ukraine-related policy. They failed it not just in the context of promises that were given to Ukraine - which is their least concern, I presume- they also failed it with regard to their own close circle of allies,"  she told Channel One, TASS reported.

In her opinion, the United States treats Ukraine as "a tool," and as "some sort of an inanimate object."

Zakharova described the US policy on Ukraine as a "gruesome bloody performance" that will never be forgotten.
