Prabowo Subianto Elected as New Indonesia President

Islam Times - Prabowo Subianto has been formally confirmed as Indonesia’s next president.

Defence Minister Prabowo and his vice presidential running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, won a majority of votes on February 14, winning 59 percent, or more than 96 million votes, General Elections Commission Chair Hasyim Asy’ari said late on Wednesday, the deadline for the announcement of the official result.Anies Baswedan secured nearly 41 million votes, or 25 percent of the total count, while Ganjar Pranowo received 27 million votes, more than 16 percent, Al Jazeera reported.Prabowo, a former special forces commander, will take over from outgoing President Joko Widodo, Gibran’s father and popularly known as Jokowi, in October after a transition period.