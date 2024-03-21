0
Thursday 21 March 2024 - 20:43

China Is under Unprecedented US, EU Pressure over Russian Payments, Says Kremlin

Story Code : 1124080
Russian business people in January drew attention to problems with settlements with Chinese banks. The United States has been threatening banks in countries such as Turkey and China with secondary sanctions for facilitating trade with Russia.

The Izvestia newspaper, citing market sources, said on Thursday that Chinese banks Ping a Bank and Bank of Ningbo had halted processing payments in Chinese currency from Russia, Reuters reported.

The newspaper also said that DBS Bank, Great Wall West China Bank and China Zheshang Bank had introduced some restrictions on operations with Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation with Chinese banks had caused problems, but said they could be overcome.

"Of course, unprecedented pressure from the United States and the European Union on the People's Republic of China continues, including in the context of relations with us," Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

"This, of course, creates certain problems, but cannot become an obstacle to the further development of our trade and economic relations (with China)," Peskov said, adding that Russia and China could overcome such obstacles.

Russia has become a top exporter of oil to China as it shifts trade away from Europe, which imposed wide-ranging sanctions against Moscow following the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.
