Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to act urgently to release the UN and the Security Council from being hostage to the US and Israel, the extent of whose heinous crimes in Gaza is “beyond words”.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Nasser Kanaani took a swipe at the Zionist regime for committing barbaric and brutal crimes in the Gaza Strip before the eyes of the world.Deploring the international organizations’ idleness regarding 167 days of relentless Israeli war on Gaza and denouncing them for not bothering to do anything other than adopting stances, the spokesman said one of the gruesome news of the recent days has been the Israeli siege of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for the fourth consecutive day.Words fail to express the extent of such blatant and graphic Israeli barbarism and brutality in Gaza, he said.Kanaani noted that the sponsors of the Zionist regime and those who have remained silent in the face of these heinous atrocities must feel ashamed of themselves.“The international community should urgently come up with an idea to rid the United Nations and its Security Council of being hostage to the US and the Zionist regime,” the Iranian spokesperson underlined.Israel’s raid on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has entered its fourth day with dozens killed and displaced Palestinians sheltering there describing long detentions and abuse.The Zionist army is also operating aggressively inside the al-Aqsa Hospital building, causing a great deal of damage to the property.“They demolished the hospital’s entire specialist care center, a brand new building that was set up to help Palestinians who need surgery,” Hani Mahmoud, a reporter in Gaza said.“The Israeli military is now ordering everyone inside the hospital, including medical staff and patients, to evacuate immediately. Otherwise, the entire facility will be blown up,” he said.At least 31,988 Palestinians have been killed and 74,188 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.