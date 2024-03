Islam Times - The 31st International Quran Fair kicked off in Tehran.

This year's International Holy Quran Exhibition will run from March 20 to April 2 at Tehran’s Mosalla.The fair features 45 Quranic institutions and 24 governmental bodies.The event will have a particular focus on the Gaza and Palestine resistance movements, as well as pertinent issues like the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation and Zionism.