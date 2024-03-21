0
Thursday 21 March 2024 - 21:00

Zionist's Eilat Port to Lay Off over Half of Workforce

Story Code : 1124092
Zionist
Located on the northern tip of the Red Sea, Eilat Port is one of the ports directly impacted by the Yemeni strikes on Zionist vessels or those bound for the occupied territories.

Shipping companies have been forced to reroute vessels to steer clear of the attacks.

These attacks have been conducted since November by Yemen in support of the oppressed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Workers at the Eilat Port staged a protest on Wednesday in response to the announcement by the port management.

The management has decided to lay off half of its 120 employees.

The port's CEO Gideon Golber has said the move was the final option after months of losses and inactivity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
21 March 2024
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
21 March 2024
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
21 March 2024
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
21 March 2024
UK , Australia Sign New Defense Agreement
UK , Australia Sign New Defense Agreement
21 March 2024
410 Israeli Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities Recorded since October 7
410 Israeli Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities Recorded since October 7
21 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Electricity Generation Station in Tel Aviv
Iraqi Resistance Hits Electricity Generation Station in Tel Aviv
21 March 2024
Resistance Disrupted All US Calculations in West Asia: Ayatollah Khamenei
Resistance Disrupted All US Calculations in West Asia: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 March 2024
Anti-Bibi Protesters Block Highway in Tel Aviv
Anti-Bibi Protesters Block Highway in Tel Aviv
20 March 2024
US House Panel Holds Biden Impeachment Hearing, but Next Steps Unclear
US House Panel Holds Biden Impeachment Hearing, but Next Steps Unclear
20 March 2024
WHO Raises Alarm on Gaza Children’s Dire Hunger Crisis
WHO Raises Alarm on Gaza Children’s Dire Hunger Crisis
20 March 2024
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
20 March 2024