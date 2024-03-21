Islam Times - Over half of the workforce at the Zionist regime’s Eilat Port are at risk of losing their jobs as the attacks against shipping in the Red Sea continue.

Located on the northern tip of the Red Sea, Eilat Port is one of the ports directly impacted by the Yemeni strikes on Zionist vessels or those bound for the occupied territories.Shipping companies have been forced to reroute vessels to steer clear of the attacks.These attacks have been conducted since November by Yemen in support of the oppressed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.Workers at the Eilat Port staged a protest on Wednesday in response to the announcement by the port management.The management has decided to lay off half of its 120 employees.The port's CEO Gideon Golber has said the move was the final option after months of losses and inactivity.