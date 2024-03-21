35% of Gaza’s Buildings Destroyed or Damaged: UN

Islam Times - The United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) has compared high-resolution satellite images of Gaza collected on February 29 with images taken before and after the start of the Israeli-American genocide in Gaza.

It found that 35 percent of all buildings in Gaza – 88,868 structures – had been damaged or destroyed. Among these, it identified 31,198 structures as destroyed, 16,908 as severely damaged, and 40,762 as moderately damaged.This represents an increase of nearly 20,000 damaged structures compared to the previous assessment it did based on images taken in January when the total figure stood at 30 percent.“The governorates of Khan Younis and Gaza have experienced the most significant rise in damage, with Khan Younis seeing 12,279 additional damaged structures and Gaza experiencing 2,010,” UNOSAT said.“Khan Younis City has been hit particularly hard, with 6,663 newly destroyed structures.”The Israeli regime has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 31,988 and wounding 74,188 others. The bombing of Gaza has so far destroyed many buildings in addition to human casualties.