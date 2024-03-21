0
Thursday 21 March 2024 - 21:01

35% of Gaza’s Buildings Destroyed or Damaged: UN

Story Code : 1124094
35% of Gaza’s Buildings Destroyed or Damaged: UN
It found that 35 percent of all buildings in Gaza – 88,868 structures – had been damaged or destroyed. Among these, it identified 31,198 structures as destroyed, 16,908 as severely damaged, and 40,762 as moderately damaged.

This represents an increase of nearly 20,000 damaged structures compared to the previous assessment it did based on images taken in January when the total figure stood at 30 percent.

“The governorates of Khan Younis and Gaza have experienced the most significant rise in damage, with Khan Younis seeing 12,279 additional damaged structures and Gaza experiencing 2,010,” UNOSAT said.

“Khan Younis City has been hit particularly hard, with 6,663 newly destroyed structures.”

The Israeli regime has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 31,988 and wounding 74,188 others. The bombing of Gaza has so far destroyed many buildings in addition to human casualties.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
21 March 2024
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
21 March 2024
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
21 March 2024
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
21 March 2024
UK , Australia Sign New Defense Agreement
UK , Australia Sign New Defense Agreement
21 March 2024
410 Israeli Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities Recorded since October 7
410 Israeli Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities Recorded since October 7
21 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Electricity Generation Station in Tel Aviv
Iraqi Resistance Hits Electricity Generation Station in Tel Aviv
21 March 2024
Resistance Disrupted All US Calculations in West Asia: Ayatollah Khamenei
Resistance Disrupted All US Calculations in West Asia: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 March 2024
Anti-Bibi Protesters Block Highway in Tel Aviv
Anti-Bibi Protesters Block Highway in Tel Aviv
20 March 2024
US House Panel Holds Biden Impeachment Hearing, but Next Steps Unclear
US House Panel Holds Biden Impeachment Hearing, but Next Steps Unclear
20 March 2024
WHO Raises Alarm on Gaza Children’s Dire Hunger Crisis
WHO Raises Alarm on Gaza Children’s Dire Hunger Crisis
20 March 2024
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
20 March 2024