0
Thursday 21 March 2024 - 21:12

Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu

Story Code : 1124098
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
“We asked him for an update, and we got it on the war, on the release of the hostages, and in the efforts to defeat Hamas. We told him Israel has every right to defend themselves, and he said that’s exactly what they continue to do,” Senator John Barrasso said.

Netanyahu’s speech came almost a week after Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s Democratic majority leader, and the US’s most senior Jewish politician, gave a speech branding Netanyahu an obstacle to peace and urging elections be held in Israel.

Netanyahu estimated the death toll in Gaza at 28,000, Senator Josh Hawley has told the New York Times.

That figure places the number killed in the besieged enclave since Israel began its offensive in October at 4,000 lower than Gaza’s Ministry of Health, which estimates at least 31,923 deaths as of March 20.

Hawley told the New York Times that Netanyahu insisted that Israel was making every effort to minimize civilian casualties.

“He was very mindful of it, he talked about it at some length,” Hawley said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
21 March 2024
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
21 March 2024
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
21 March 2024
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
21 March 2024
UK , Australia Sign New Defense Agreement
UK , Australia Sign New Defense Agreement
21 March 2024
410 Israeli Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities Recorded since October 7
410 Israeli Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities Recorded since October 7
21 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Electricity Generation Station in Tel Aviv
Iraqi Resistance Hits Electricity Generation Station in Tel Aviv
21 March 2024
Resistance Disrupted All US Calculations in West Asia: Ayatollah Khamenei
Resistance Disrupted All US Calculations in West Asia: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 March 2024
Anti-Bibi Protesters Block Highway in Tel Aviv
Anti-Bibi Protesters Block Highway in Tel Aviv
20 March 2024
US House Panel Holds Biden Impeachment Hearing, but Next Steps Unclear
US House Panel Holds Biden Impeachment Hearing, but Next Steps Unclear
20 March 2024
WHO Raises Alarm on Gaza Children’s Dire Hunger Crisis
WHO Raises Alarm on Gaza Children’s Dire Hunger Crisis
20 March 2024
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
20 March 2024