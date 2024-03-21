‘Israel’ Goes Ahead with Gaza Genocide as US Presents Ambiguous UNSC Resolution

Islam Times - Israeli occupation went ahead with its genocide in Gaza, committing more massacres and using starvation as a weapon of war on the day 167 of aggression.

Palestinian media reported on Thursday several rounds of attacks across the besieged enclave. Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and many others were injured as Israeli warplanes and artillery carried out attacks on Shati camp, west of Gaza City, Al-Mina area, west of Gaza City, Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza and Nuseirat camp, central Gaza.شاهد | الصلاة على جثامين شهداء عائلة العربي الذين ارتقوا بعد قصف الاحتلال منزلهم في مخيم النصيرات الليلة الماضية pic.twitter.com/wO1uz5dpxp— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) March 21, 2024Meanwhile, Israeli missiles, artillery shelling and gunfire killed dozens others in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, where the raid which started several days earlier is still on going.Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli occupation forces blew up a building used for specialist care at al-Shifa Hospital and issued an evacuation warning for the entire hospital.A picture shows the massive destruction wreaked by the Israeli army in the vicinity of the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City over the last 3 days. pic.twitter.com/t8IkxMJdfi— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 21, 2024Israeli occupation army admitted to the killing of 140 Palestinians in the vicinity of Al-Shifa since the raid started on Monday.Health Ministry in Gaza said Israeli attacks have killed at least 65 people and wounded 92 across Gaza in the latest 24-hour reporting period.These casualties bring the total number of people killed in Gaza to 31,988, with 74,1888 injured, the ministry announced on Thursday, noting that an additional 8,000 people are missing.The majority of these victims are women and children, according to the ministry.Meanwhile, the United Nations Satellite Center, UNOSAT, said that Satellite images show 35% of Gaza’s building destroyed.UNOSAT, has compared high-resolution satellite images collected on February 29 with images taken before and after the start of the latest conflict.It found that 35% of all buildings in Gaza – 88,868 structures – had been damaged or destroyed. Among these, it identified 31,198 structures as destroyed, 16,908 as severely damaged, and 40,762 as moderately damaged.This represents an increase of nearly 20,000 damaged structures compared to the previous assessment it did based on images taken in January where the total figure stood at 30%.On the other hand, United States has circulated a draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages” in Gaza, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is on a tour of the Middle East.The key political and military backer of the Zionist entity has repeatedly vetoed previous UNSC votes on ending the nearly six-month war, objecting as recently as February to the use of the term “immediate” in a draft submitted by Algeria.“Well, in fact, we actually have a resolution that we put forward right now that’s before the United Nations Security Council that does call for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages, and we hope very much that countries will support that,” Blinken said in Saudi Arabia.A copy of the new draft resolution reads: “The Security Council determines the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, allow for the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance, and alleviate humanitarian suffering and towards that end unequivocally supports ongoing international diplomatic efforts to secure such a ceasefire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages.”