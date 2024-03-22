0
Friday 22 March 2024 - 20:35

Kremlin: Russia is At War

Story Code : 1124290
Kremlin: Russia is At War
“Moscow will continue to pursue its goal of ensuring that the Ukrainian military cannot pose a threat to Russian citizens or territory,” the spokesman said.

He further stressed that that Russia cannot allow the existence on its borders of a state that publicly claims it will seize the Crimean Peninsula as well as Russia’s new territories, referring to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

“We are at war,” Peskov stated, explaining that while the conflict began as a special military operation, as soon as “the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, for us it became a war.”

In a phone conversation with journalists later in the day, Peskov explained that despite the conflict “de facto turning into a war,” legally it remains classified in Russia as a special military operation and that nothing has changed in that regard.
Comment


Featured Stories
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
22 March 2024
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
22 March 2024
Kremlin: Russia is At War
Kremlin: Russia is At War
22 March 2024
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
22 March 2024
Haniyeh: Netanyahu, Zionist Regime Responsible for Failure of Talks
Haniyeh: Netanyahu, Zionist Regime Responsible for Failure of Talks
22 March 2024
Iranian Spokesman Hits Back at US for Hypocritical Nowruz Message
Iranian Spokesman Hits Back at US for Hypocritical Nowruz Message
22 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemen to Conduct more Powerful Ops
Al-Houthi: Yemen to Conduct more Powerful Ops
22 March 2024
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
21 March 2024
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
21 March 2024
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
21 March 2024
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
21 March 2024
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
21 March 2024