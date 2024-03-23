0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 07:51

War on Terror Needs Unbiased Int’l Action, Iran Says after Moscow Attack

In a post on his X account, Hossein Amirabdollahian strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall that has killed at least 60 people and injured more than 145.

Expressing sympathy with the families of victims of the attack, Amirabdollahian offered his condolences to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and to the government and people of Russia.

“Joint and effective fight against terrorism requires serious and unbiased action by the international community,” the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall.

At least five camouflage-clad gunmen with automatic weapons burst into the packed concert hall, where the veteran rock band Picnic was going to perform, shooting into the crowd and setting off explosives on Friday evening.

Russian authorities said a “terrorist” investigation had been started and President Vladimir Putin was receiving “constant” updates.
