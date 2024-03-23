0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 20:53

UNSC Vote on New Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Postponed to March 25

Story Code : 1124501
UNSC Vote on New Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Postponed to March 25
According to the diplomatic sources, the new ceasefire resolution that was supposed to be voted on today was postponed to make room for further discussions.

The new draft resolution, as seen by AFP, "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads "to a permanent sustainable ceasefire" adhered to by "all sides".

Eight out of 10 Security Council non-permanent members have been devising the draft, which also urges the "immediate and unconditional" release of captives and the removal of "all barriers" to humanitarian aid entering the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said, "We as [the] Arab Group unanimously endorse and support the draft resolution," as he had previously labeled the US-led text as biased.

However, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield had a different stance as she said that the resolution would put the ongoing diplomatic talks to reach a deal maintaining the release of the captives at risk thereby reiterating the same claim the United States provided before vetoing previous ceasefire resolutions.

"In its current form, that text fails to support sensitive diplomacy in the region. Worse, it could actually give Hamas an excuse to walk away from the deal on the table," she said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
23 March 2024
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
23 March 2024
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
23 March 2024
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
23 March 2024
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
23 March 2024
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
23 March 2024
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
23 March 2024
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
22 March 2024
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
22 March 2024
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
22 March 2024
Kremlin: Russia is At War
Kremlin: Russia is At War
22 March 2024
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
22 March 2024