0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 20:54

Iranian General: US Complicit in ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza

Story Code : 1124502
Iranian General: US Complicit in ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
“The aggressive US has started at least three wars and the Zionist entity has also waged at least seven wars in our region in the past four decades,” he said, noting that “The US, the Zionist entity and the arrogant powers have imposed at least 17 wars on the region during the past 45 days

The general noted that the US has stood by the Zionist entity in all wars and has backed the aggressors against the oppressed nations in various conflicts, such as by supporting former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the war against Iran in the 1980s.

“In the current war in occupied Palestine, the Americans have stood against the oppressed Palestinian nation by providing full support for the Zionist entity and are definitely complicit in the ‘Israeli’ crimes,” he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
23 March 2024
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
23 March 2024
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
23 March 2024
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
23 March 2024
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
23 March 2024
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
23 March 2024
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
23 March 2024
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
22 March 2024
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
22 March 2024
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
22 March 2024
Kremlin: Russia is At War
Kremlin: Russia is At War
22 March 2024
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
22 March 2024