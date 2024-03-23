0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 20:55

Poll: Young Americans Favor Palestinians Despite Biased Gaza Coverage

Story Code : 1124503
Poll: Young Americans Favor Palestinians Despite Biased Gaza Coverage
According to the survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based think tank, 60 percent of Americans between the ages of 18-29 had positive views of Palestinian people, while 46 percent favored “Israelis”.

The poll also found that 46 percent of young American adults believe the way the apartheid “Israeli” entity is carrying out its Gaza onslaught is unacceptable, compared to 21 thinking otherwise.

For decades, the entity enjoyed strong bipartisan backing from Americans. In recent years, however, there has been a measurable shift in public opinion, especially among young people, away from the traditional position.

Since the start of the “Israeli” entity’s US-backed war on the besieged Gaza in October, young Americans have been at the forefront of a growing Palestinian solidarity movement.

They have led mass protests across the US to vent their outrage at President Joe Biden’s support for the entity’s offensive that has so far martyred at least 32,070 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 74,298 others.

A December poll from The New York Times/Siena College found that half of young Americans believe the entity is intentionally killing civilians in Gaza. 

Mass pro-Palestinian rallies are regularly taking place across the country in major cities. Since October 7, there have been 6,304 pro-Palestine protests and other actions across the US.

However, the Pew poll found that 48 percent of Americans did not know the Palestinian or “Israeli” death toll.

Many journalists have blamed US media coverage for the lack of awareness of either death toll, which Palestinian Americans have criticized as being largely skewed in the entity’s favor.

The young adults rely on social media to hear directly from Palestinians and journalists about the ongoing “Israeli” war crimes in Gaza.

Major US newspapers and TV networks have shown pro-“Israel” bias in their coverage of the Gaza war, leading to a lack of awareness among some people of the realities on the ground.

The survey, which was conducted in February, sampled 12,693 adults in the United States with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
23 March 2024
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
23 March 2024
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
23 March 2024
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
23 March 2024
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
23 March 2024
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
23 March 2024
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
23 March 2024
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
22 March 2024
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
22 March 2024
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
22 March 2024
Kremlin: Russia is At War
Kremlin: Russia is At War
22 March 2024
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
22 March 2024