Saturday 23 March 2024 - 21:07

Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says UN Chief Corrected Position on Terrorist Attack

"The Secretary General condemned in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow and conveyed his deep condolences to the people and the Government of the Russian Federation. We thank the Secretary General for the timely correction and articulation of a clear position," she wrote on her Telegram channel, TASS reported.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary General Farhan Haq said earlier that the UN was saddened with the news about the terrorist attack. In turn, Zakharova said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV channel that the statement by the Secretary General’s secretariat raised big questions, and requested that the UN unconditionally condemn the terror attack.

The statement released later by Farhan Haq said that Guterres strongly condemned the terrorist attack and conveyed condolences to the people and government of the Russian Federation.

A terrorist attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening. Unidentified gunmen armed with assault rifles went on a shooting spree. An explosion rocked the building, starting a fire. The special services are conducting a search operation. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin canceled all mass events in the capital in the next two days, and a number of other Russian regions followed suit.
