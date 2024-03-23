Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions

Islam Times - Several retaliatory drone and artillery strikes were launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement against Israeli positions on Friday.

They targeted various locations, including barracks and gathering sites in the 1948 occupied territories, in response to the ongoing war on Gaza.Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network, citing a Hezbollah statement, reported that the group targeted the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in Kfarshouba Hills on Friday, causing casualties.The statement said Hezbollah fighters also struck a group of Israeli soldiers near the Jal al-Alam military base, facing the Alma al-Shaab village in southern Lebanon, with artillery rounds. Several Israeli troops were killed and wounded as a result, it said.They targeted an Israeli battle tank in the Metula post with an explosive-laden drone. Hezbollah fired artillery shells at Israeli troops near the Zar'it barracks as well, wounding a number of the soldiers.Israeli warplanes, meanwhile, bombed the southern Lebanese border town of Aita al-Shaab, while Israeli tanks and artillery shelled a house in al-Khiam town, Hamames Hill and the outskirts of al-Odaisseh and Kfarkela villages.The Israeli regime has been attacking southern Lebanon off and on since October 7, when it launched the devastating campaign of death and destruction in Gaza.In retaliation, Hezbollah has launched near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions.At least 322 people have been killed on the Lebanese border, including 56 civilians.Israel says at least ten of its troopers and seven settlers have been killed in the area.The fighting has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands from the northern part of the occupied territories, which have been pummeled by rocket fire and shelling carried out by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups.Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006. The resistance forced the regime to retreat in both conflicts.