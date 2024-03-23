0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 21:12

Japan PM Pledges to Boost Defense, Diplomatic Capabilities to Preserve Peace, NHK Says

Story Code : 1124514
Japan is a close ally with the United States and has supported Kiev financially and joined international sanctions on Moscow.

"Military buildup, including nuclear and missile development, has been accelerating in areas surrounding Japan and attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force are growing," Kishida told a graduation ceremony at the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka near Tokyo, according to NHK.

Japan faces "the most complex and challenging" security environment since World War Two, and the government will strengthen its defense and diplomatic capabilities to maintain peace and to prevent security emergencies, he added, Reuters reported.

Kishida and US President Joe Biden are to hold a summit on April 10 in the United States, aimed at boosting the longstanding bilateral security alliance in the face of growing Chinese influence and as North Korea continues its military tests.
