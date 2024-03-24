0
Sunday 24 March 2024 - 08:08

Israel Threatens to Destroy Al-Shifa Hospital with People Inside

Story Code : 1124537
“We received testimonies from inside Al-Shifa Medical Complex indicating that the Israeli occupation army threatened the medical staff and the displaced people sheltering there that it would destroy the hospital buildings with them inside,” Gaza media office said in a statement, Anadolu news agency reported.

The army demanded that the Palestinians inside the hospital “head out for torture, investigation, and execution", it added.

Israel first raided Al-Shifa hospital, the largest medical facility in the territory that houses thousands of patients and displaced people, last November, arguing that Palestinian group Hamas used it as a command center. The latest attack began on Monday.

The media office condemned the "organized crime" that the Israeli army continues to commit "with all brutality and vengeance". It held the American administration and the international community "fully responsible" for the raids.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since early October.

More than 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 74,300 injured besides causing mass destruction, displacement and conditions of famine.

The Israeli Army on Saturday said the number of Palestinians killed in raids and attacks in and around Al-Shifa Hospital rose to 170.
The regime has arrested more than 800 people during the assault.
