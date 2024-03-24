Moscow: US Not Passing Specific Data to Russia Before Terrorist Act

Islam Times - The US Administration did not pass any specific information through the Russian Embassy in Washington about preparations of the terrorist act in the Crocus City Hall concert venues, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told TASS.

"Nothing was passed," the Ambassador said, answering the question whether any information was handed over by the US side before the terrorist act."No concrete information, nothing was transferred to us," Antonov added."While I would say that if yesterday [on Friday] the reaction of official Washington was rather muffled, then today [on Saturday], clear statements of the articulated position already followed. The question arises whether US officials passed all the available information to the Russian side, as they state," the envoy stated.The Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk in Moscow’s Western outskirts was attacked by gunmen on Friday evening. The attackers, armed with assault rifles, breached the venue’s entrances, shooting patrons at point-blank range and then setting the building on fire, before fleeing the scene.Russia’s Investigative Committee announced on Saturday the death toll in the terror attack has grown to 133. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday addressed the nation about the horrific shooting, denouncing it as a “bloody and barbaric” terrorist attack and vowing to punish all involved.Putin noted that, so far, 11 suspects, including four perpetrators who directly participated in the shooting spree, have been detained.The attackers were caught fleeing “towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window to cross the border was prepared on the Ukrainian side”, he added.