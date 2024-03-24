Putin Announces Sunday As National Mourning Day As Concert Attack Death Toll Touches 143

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called the Moscow concert hall attack in which 143 people lost their lives a "barbaric terrorist act" and announced a day of nationwide mourning in the country on March 24.

Addressing the nation via a televised speech, Putin condemned the heinous attack, stating, “I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. … I declare 24 March a day of national mourning”.Putin also said that the four gunmen who killed more than 100 at a Moscow concert hall had been arrested, and promised severe repercussions for all those involved in orchestrating the assault.“All four perpetrators of the terrorist act who shot and killed people have been detained. They were travelling towards Ukraine … We will identify and punish everybody who stood behind the terrorists, who prepared the attack," he added.Earlier, ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack but there were indications that Russia sought Ukrainian and even Western links to the attack.In a televised address, Putin said 11 people had been detained, including the four gunmen. "They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," he said.Russia's FSB security service said the gunmen had contacts in Ukraine and were captured near the border. It said they were being transferred to Moscow.A senior Russian lawmaker, Andrei Kartapolov, said that if Ukraine was involved, then Russia must deliver a "worthy, clear and concrete" reply on the battlefield.Unofficial reports said Moscow asked for American explanation as on March 18, the US embassy in Moscow had warned American citizens in Russia to avoid gatherings and malls as there was a risk of terrorist attacks.On Friday, gunmen broke into a concert hall near Moscow and opened fire at public. Shortly later, an explosion occupied, starting a large fire.