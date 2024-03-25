No Prisoners Swap amid Israeli War, Siege of Gaza: Hamas

Islam Times - A senior member of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has rejected the Zionist media's claim about an agreement to swap 700 Palestinian prisoners for 40 Zionist regime's prisoners.

The Hamas member on the condition of anonymity emphasized that the claims about the concessions and solutions offered to Hamas are “absurd and baseless propaganda” of the Israeli media.The aim of such propaganda is to cover up the stubbornness of the regime and its obstruction to Gaza ceasefire negotiations from the families of Israeli captives who have been venting anger at the regime by hitting the streets almost on a daily basis.We have explained our position and we will not back down from it, the Hamas source added.Earlier, the Israeli media citing an unnamed regime official announced that Tel Aviv had agreed to exchange 700 Palestinians languishing in the regime’s jails for 40 Zionist captives held by resistance fighters in Gaza.This Zionist official claimed that the regime is ready to make big concessions to make a deal for the return of the captives.Anti-regime protests have become common occurrences. Over the past five months, Tel Aviv and other cities in the occupied territories have witnessed a number of demonstrations by settlers and the families of Zionist captives.As part of a week-long humanitarian ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, fighting was paused and humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza in December. It also saw an exchange of 240 Palestinian abductees with 105 captives, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners, in Gaza.Israel argues that about 137 prisoners are still being held in Gaza, while there are thought to be 7,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons before the war, many held without trial or charge. Thousands more Palestinians have been abducted since the regime launched its war on Gaza.