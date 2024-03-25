0
Monday 25 March 2024 - 20:47

Hezbollah Targets Group of Israeli Troops at Border

A Hezbollah statement cited by Al-Manar news network said that its fighters hit a building in the al-Mutla settlement where a group of soldiers were present at the time of the attack. It did not mention the type of weapon used in the operation.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the latest Hezbollah attack. 

Earlier, the Zionist regime's army also claimed to have attacked one of Hezbollah's military installations in the Ayta al-Sha'b area and another building in Odaisseh village in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have remained engaged in missile and drone strikes on each other targets since the occupying regime launched its war on Gaza in October last year.

Tens of thousands Zionists living in settlements in occupied territories have fled amid fear of the Lebanese Resistance attacks. 
