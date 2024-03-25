0
Monday 25 March 2024 - 20:48

Pakistan Navy Saves Iranian Fishermen

Story Code : 1124909
A Pak Navy ship timely monitored the emergency call from the fire-stricken boat at sea on Monday.  Pakistan Navy ship PNS Yarmouk rescued 8 fishermen from an Iranian boat that caught fire in the open sea.  After hearing the call, PNS Yarmouk rushed to the spot and carried out a successful rescue operation. 

Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam appreciated in a message the quick response of the Pak Navy to rescue the Iranian fishermen: "I would like to wholeheartedly appreciate Pakistan Navy for responding actively and conscientiously to the distress call of assistance from an Iranian fishing boat caught in an uncontrollable fire in the open sea and safely rescuing 8 Iranian fishermen."

He further said: "Iran and Pakistan have close mutual support and cooperation in the Rescue and humanitarian assistance operations at the International waters, done with due vigilance and professionalism this time by Pakistan Navy. Iran and Pakistan have always remained committed to stand by each other in hard times during the history of the two brotherly countries."
