Iran Urges Fact-Finding Mission on Sexual Violence in Gaza Hospital

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani strongly condemned Israel's raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Northern Gaza and killing of its patients and medical staff, and called for an international probe into the Zionist regime's horrific actions in the medical facility.

"During the past couple of days, 180 patients, medical staff and Palestinian refugees who were besieged in Al-Shifa Hospital have lost their lives due to [Israeli soldiers’] blind attacks and prevention of entry of basic foodstuff and medicine [into the complex], while survivors are prone to gradual death,” Kana'ani said on Sunday.There are “horrific reports” indicating that Israeli forces have embarked on torture, rape and massacre of Palestinian women trapped in the hospital, he added.The spokesperson stressed that this issue requires "the international community’s immediate and categorical measures", including the formation of "an international investigation group" to disclose the extent of Zionists’ war crimes in Al-Shifa Hospital.The Israeli Army has in recent months targeted several hospitals, residential areas, ambulances, mosques and other civilian infrastructures in Gaza.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) first launched a military operation against Al-Shifa Hospital in November. IDF officials claim the medical facility has been used for military purposes by Hamas, a claim rejected by the group and medical officials.In mid-March, the Israeli Army once again stormed the medical facility with tanks and heavy gunfire, resulting in deaths and injuries.The regime has admitted to executing dozens of people inside Al-Shifa, including paramedics, patients and wounded whilst the siege is still ongoing after eight days with mass arrests.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society also reported on Sunday that Israeli soldiers have stormed the Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in the Southern Gaza Strip amid heavy gunfire.The PRCS has announced 365 medical workers have been killed by the Israeli military since the start of the conflict.Israel has been carrying out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip since early October, killing more than 32,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children and women, and wounding over 74,500 others, and levelling entire neighbourhoods. Thousands more are missing and feared buried under the rubble.Tel Aviv has also imposed a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off food, electricity, fuel and water supplies. The move has plunged the blockaded territory into a humanitarian crisis.A United Nations monitor group has recently cautioned famine conditions now exist in the Northern part of Gaza, around 300,000 people remain trapped in the area, following months of Israeli relentless bombardment.The UN-backed report also warns that more than 70% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million faces “catastrophic hunger".Dozens of children in Gaza, including newborn babies, have starved to death and many more are at risk from soaring malnutrition.The Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification (IPC) estimated that two out of every 10,000 people will die daily from starvation, malnutrition, and disease if not helped immediately.The alarming report came as UN aid agencies have warned that urgently-needed humanitarian aid is being blocked from entering the enclave.Kana'ani said Iran strongly condemns blatant violation of international laws and regulations, including human rights and international humanitarian law, by the Zionist regime while highlighting the responsibility of the international community and Muslim governments for supporting Palestine.The spokesman reiterated that global measures must be taken by governments and international bodies to bring perpetrators of such crimes and their supporters to justice.“Such savage crimes prove more than ever before the rightfulness of the Palestinian nation’s resort to resistance as their legitimate right, and will further strengthen the resolve and determination of the Palestinian people and their ... heroic resistance for achieving their inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination,” the diplomat concluded.