0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 10:31

US Tells “Israel” It Won’t Back Rafah Invasion as Currently Planned

Story Code : 1133380
US Tells “Israel” It Won’t Back Rafah Invasion as Currently Planned
The comments by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller came as “Israeli” jets began bombing the city on the border with Egypt, currently home to about 1.4 million Palestinians displaced from northern and central Gaza.

“We do not support ‘Israel’ launching a full-scale military operation in Rafah,” Miller told reporters in Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials last week that the US could not support an attack on Rafah “as it is currently envisioned,” Miller added.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity did not present the US with a humanitarian plan for the enclave “that is credible and that is implementable,” the State Department spokesman said. “We believe that a military operation in Rafah right now would dramatically increase the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

Miller pointed out that most of the humanitarian aid currently being delivered to Gaza comes through Rafah via Egypt, noting that an incursion into the city would “make it incredibly difficult to sustain the increases in humanitarian assistance that we have been able to deliver.”

Earlier in the day, the “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] told Rafah residents to evacuate because it was preparing to strike the city with “extreme force”. Airstrikes began several hours later. 

Netanyahu has threatened to send troops into the city for several months, arguing that it was necessary to guarantee the “Israeli” entity a “total victory” over Hamas. Last week, the “Israeli” prime minister said he intended to do so regardless of a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group or international pressure.

The military strikes on Rafah came ahead of talks in Egypt on Tuesday aimed at sealing a truce proposal accepted by Hamas, which was put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

According to a copy of the proposal, there will be three phases to ending “Israel’s” onslaught against Gaza.

About 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering in Rafah, once designated a “safe zone” by the “Israeli” military. Palestinians are now struggling to evacuate the city, after the “Israeli” military dropped leaflets ordering them to leave as a large-scale assault on the city is planned.
Comment


Featured Stories
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
8 May 2024
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
8 May 2024
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
8 May 2024
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
7 May 2024
Russia Warns Ukraine
Russia Warns Ukraine's F-16s to Be Treated as Nuclear Threat
7 May 2024
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
7 May 2024
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
7 May 2024
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
7 May 2024
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
7 May 2024
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
7 May 2024
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
7 May 2024
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
6 May 2024