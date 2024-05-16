Trump Holds Slim Lead over Biden in both Head-to-Head, Five-Way Race: Poll

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden by a razor-thin margin in the 2024 White House race, according to a new poll.

The Fox News survey, released Wednesday, shows the ex-commander in chief leading the incumbent 49% to 48% in a head-to-head rematch of the 2020 election, The New York Post reported.Trump, 77, maintains his edge over Biden, 81, in a hypothetical five-way race as well, leading by a 3-point margin, 43% to 40%.While still trailing Trump, Biden’s numbers have improved since the last Fox News national poll.In March, the survey found the president lagging behind his predecessor by five points both head-to-head (50% to 45%) and with third-party candidates included (43% to 38%).Biden’s uptick in the polls coincides with improved numbers among black voters and his highest approval rating since January 2023.The survey found Biden garnering 72% support among black voters – up from 66% in February, but still below the 79% backing he was receiving from the key Democratic voting bloc before the 2020 election.The president’s approval rating was measured at 45%, signifying a 4-point increase from March.When registered voters were asked about specific issues, Biden’s approval numbers dipped.On his handling of the economy, 40% approved while 59% disapproved; on inflation, 34% approved and 64% disapproved; on border security, 33% approved and 64% disapproved; and on the Israeli war on Gaza, 32% approved and 64% disapproved.Voters trusted Biden over Trump on issues related to abortion, healthcare and election integrity, while the former president held the advantage on issues concerning crime, immigration, foreign policy and the economy, according to the poll.Voters were split on who they trust more when it comes to energy policy.Among the three third-party candidates in the race, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., led the pack with 11% support (down from 12% in March) and Cornel West and Jill Stein received 2% each.Kennedy clawed away support from those backing Biden and Trump in a two-way race about equally – 10% from Biden and 9% from Trump – the poll found.Backing for Stein and West, on the other hand, primarily came from voters who would have otherwise supported Biden.The Fox News poll surveyed 1,126 registered voters and was conducted between May 10 and May 13.It had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.