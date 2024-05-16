Raisi Orders to Assist Flood-Hit Areas in Northeast
Story Code : 1135596
Ebrahim Raisi, who was on his second provincial trip to Mazandaran province on Thursday, held a telephone call with the governor of Khorasan Razavi province on Thursday evening,.
Receiving a report on the situation of the floods in this province and the relief efforts from the governor, the president ordered the mobilization of all facilities to speed up the handling of the situation of flood victims.
Heavy rainfall in Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi in northeast Iran left seven people dead and 10 other people missing and damaged people's properties.