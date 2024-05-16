0
Thursday 16 May 2024 - 22:14

Raisi Orders to Assist Flood-Hit Areas in Northeast

Story Code : 1135596
Raisi Orders to Assist Flood-Hit Areas in Northeast
Ebrahim Raisi, who was on his second provincial trip to Mazandaran province on Thursday, held a telephone call with the governor of Khorasan Razavi province on Thursday evening,.

Receiving a report on the situation of the floods in this province and the relief efforts from the governor, the president ordered the mobilization of all facilities to speed up the handling of the situation of flood victims.

Heavy rainfall in Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi in northeast Iran left seven people dead and 10 other people missing and damaged people's properties.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
17 May 2024
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
17 May 2024
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
17 May 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
17 May 2024
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
17 May 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
17 May 2024
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
17 May 2024
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
16 May 2024
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
16 May 2024
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
16 May 2024
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
16 May 2024
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
16 May 2024