Iran UN Envoy: US Spreads Lies About Iran to Justify Aggression on Yemen

Islam Times - Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has rejected the US claims against Iran about delivery of weapons to Yemeni Sanaa government, stressing that such allegations are aimed at justifying aggression on Yemen.

In a letter to Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations and also Pedro Comissário Afonso, the President of the Security Council, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani rejected the claim of the representative of the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was made during the public meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Yemen on May 13, 2024, under the agenda of "The situation Middle East".The full text of Iravani's letter is as follows:I wish to respond to yet another allegation made by the representative of the United States against my Country in the UN Security Council’s open briefing on the situation in Yemen held on 13 May 2024 under the agenda item of “the situation in the Middle East” (S/2024/9623).It is regrettable that, once again, the US representative used the Security Council’s platform to advance its short-sighted political interests and to justify and legitimize the US's ongoing illegal actions and military aggression against Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity by spreading lies and misinformation about the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the situation in Yemen.The Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally rejects these unfounded allegations.Similarly, Iran rejects the identical allegations made against itself by the representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France during the Security Council briefing held on 14 April 2024 on the same agenda item (S/2024/9602).In the letters dated 15 January, 19 February, and 18 March 2024, (S/2024/64- S/2024/175- S/2024/244), the Islamic Republic of Iran has made it clear that it is committed to the Security Council's relevant resolutions on the situation in Yemen and has not engaged in activities in contravention of these resolutions.Instead, Iran consistently advocates for the peaceful resolution of the Yemen crisis through diplomatic channels and underscores its dedication to maritime security and freedom of navigation.I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.