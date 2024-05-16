0
Thursday 16 May 2024 - 22:19

Launching Attack on Rafah Unacceptable: UN Chief

Story Code : 1135599
Launching Attack on Rafah Unacceptable: UN Chief
What is happening in the Gaza Strip is very annoying and "we hope that this crisis will not spread to other areas, Guterres said on Thursday at the 33rd session of the Arab League Council."

The Palestinian nation is under oppression, he said, adding that tensions are rising in Quds.

Settlers are terribly preventing aid from reaching the Gaza Strip, he further noted.

With the participation of the Arab world leaders, the 33rd session of the Arab League Council at the summit level kicked off on Thursday in Manama, Bahrain.

The summit will thoroughly discuss the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and efforts to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinians and put an end to the humanitarian crisis they are facing.
