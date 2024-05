Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group said Thursday that its forces from southern Lebanon struck a military site in northern occupied lands in Ilania west of the city of Tiberias.

"Hezbollah launches an aerial attack with a number of combat drones on Ilania west of the city of Tiberias," the Lebanese resistance group said in a statement published on Al Manar TV English website on Thursday morning.The statement said that the barrage of drones targeted "part of the comprehensive surveillance and detection system of the Air Force."