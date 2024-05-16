0
Thursday 16 May 2024 - 22:27

Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip

According to al-Mayadeen, the Secretary General of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement in a speech about the developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip, said: "The Americans play a major role in the aggression against the Gaza Strip through the bombs they provide to the Israeli enemy to attack cities and civilians."

Seyyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi further added: "The Americans planned this plan so that the Israeli regime would target the Rafah crossing and its city to prevent aid from entering the Gaza Strip to starve the Palestinian people."

Abdulmalik al-Houthi in a televised speech on Thursday said: "All ships heading to Israeli ports will be targeted by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis and not just in the Red Sea region."

The group has threatened to extend their attacks on ships heading to Israeli ports to the Mediterranean Sea, in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

Ansarullah's leader urged China, Russia, Asian and European countries to not transport goods to Israeli ports.

Houthis have previously said their main targets are Israel, and its allies the United States and Britain.

"Everyone must stop transporting to the occupied Palestinian ports... It is in the interest of all companies to stop transporting to the Israeli enemy towards the Mediterranean Sea or in any direction," al-Houthi said.
