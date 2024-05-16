0
Thursday 16 May 2024 - 22:29

Saudi Bin Salman Says Supports Independent Palestinian State

Story Code : 1135605
Saudi Bin Salman Says Supports Independent Palestinian State
Delivering a speech in the 33rd meeting of the Arab League held on Thursday in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, Muhammad bin Salman called on the international community to fulfill its duty toward immediately stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and opening the way for sending humanitarian aid to the besieged strip. 

He called for an inclusive solution to the issue of Palestine and stressed the formation of an independent Palestine with its capital being al-Quds. 

The Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced the Arabs' support for the full recognition of Palestine as an independent country and its full membership in the UN. 

What the Palestinian people are exposed to highlights the need for a unified international stance to settle the issue, he added.

The Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abul Ghaid, for his part, rejected the forceful relocation of the Gazan people and stressed an unreturnable mechanism to reestablish the independent Palestine.

The Secretary General of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha noted that Palestine is under a barbaric war that must be stopped immediately.

The continuation of the war in Gaza violates all international resolutions, he recalled, and stressed that Palestinians should return to their land and their displacement should be rejected.

The Israeli regime, backed by the UK and US, has invaded Palestine since 1948.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
17 May 2024
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
17 May 2024
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
17 May 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
17 May 2024
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
17 May 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
17 May 2024
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
17 May 2024
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
16 May 2024
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
16 May 2024
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
16 May 2024
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
16 May 2024
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
16 May 2024