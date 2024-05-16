Saudi Bin Salman Says Supports Independent Palestinian State

Islam Times - The Saudi Crown Prince stressed a joint endeavor of the Arab League against the agrion of the Israeli regime against Palestine.

Delivering a speech in the 33rd meeting of the Arab League held on Thursday in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, Muhammad bin Salman called on the international community to fulfill its duty toward immediately stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and opening the way for sending humanitarian aid to the besieged strip.He called for an inclusive solution to the issue of Palestine and stressed the formation of an independent Palestine with its capital being al-Quds.The Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced the Arabs' support for the full recognition of Palestine as an independent country and its full membership in the UN.What the Palestinian people are exposed to highlights the need for a unified international stance to settle the issue, he added.The Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abul Ghaid, for his part, rejected the forceful relocation of the Gazan people and stressed an unreturnable mechanism to reestablish the independent Palestine.The Secretary General of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha noted that Palestine is under a barbaric war that must be stopped immediately.The continuation of the war in Gaza violates all international resolutions, he recalled, and stressed that Palestinians should return to their land and their displacement should be rejected.The Israeli regime, backed by the UK and US, has invaded Palestine since 1948.