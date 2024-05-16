Putin: No Place for Military Blocs in Asia-Pacific

Islam Times - The Asia-Pacific region should be free of military blocs because of their potential to undermine the security balance, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed.

Putin has met with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing during a state visit to China on Thursday. It is Putin’s first foreign trip since he was sworn in for a fifth term as president earlier this month, RT reported.The leaders shook hands outside the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square and listened to a military orchestra that performed the two countries’ national anthems. They later posed for photographs before leaving for a meeting between delegations from the two nations.Putin is being accompanied by multiple state ministers, who will participate in negotiations on projects aimed at deepening bilateral ties.Speaking at a press conference with Xi, Putin noted that recent talks between Moscow and Beijing had once again shown that the two countries’ approaches to many regional and international problems “are either correlated or aligned".He said both powers were pursuing an independent foreign policy as they strive for “a more just, democratic multipolar world order”, with the role of the United Nations at its center.Putin added that Russia and China were advocating a “sustainable and adequate security architecture” in the Asia-Pacific region. In a clear reference to NATO and other Western-dominated organizations, Putin said the area “has no place for closed military and political alliances".“We believe that the creation of such alliances is harmful and counterproductive,” he continued.The president stated that tooperation between the two nations in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage".China and Russia both “defend the principles of fairness and the democratic world order based on the multipolar realities and international law”, he stressed, adding that relations between the two countries “are not aimed against anyone.”During a meeting with Xi, Putin stated the close ties between Russia and China should not be viewed as a threat against any other country.“It is absolutely crucial that Russian-Chinese relations are not ad hoc contacts and are not aimed against anyone,” Putin said.“Our cooperation in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage. Together, we defend the principles of fairness and the democratic world order based on the multipolar realities and international law,” he added.Putin’s visit comes amid tensions between NATO on one side and Russia and China on the other, with Western governments accusing Moscow and Beijing of aggression and coercion.Russia and China are facing increasing pressure from the West over the conflict in Ukraine and Beijing’s activities in the Indo Pacific. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recently described China as “the main country that is enabling Russia to conduct its war of aggression".China has refused to blame Russia for the Ukraine crisis and has instead argued that the continuing expansion of NATO and Washington’s “Cold-War mentality” are the root causes of the escalation.Beijing has repeatedly rejected Western pressure to join the sanctions against Russia, calling them unilateral and illegitimate, stressing fueling the flames while shifting blame to others, this is just hypocritical and highly irresponsible.While NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the US-led military bloc has no plans to expand into Asia and does not see China as an adversary, it will still keep tabs on events in the region and forge closer ties with its Indo-Pacific partners. The US also has separate treaty alliances with Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand.In 2021, the US, UK, and Australia also established a security partnership called AUKUS, which involves Washington and London assisting Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.In November 2023, Putin said NATO was attempting to expand its zone of influence in the Asia-Pacific region. He rebuked the US over what he said were selfish attempts to “draw the alliance’s members into creating a tense situation” in the area. He added that Moscow and Beijing were well aware of this policy and had been strengthening their defense capabilities by holding joint military drills.