Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen to Target Any “Israel”-Bound Ships within Range of Weapons

Islam Times - The Ansarullah revolutionary Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi announced that Yemeni forces will target any ship bound for “Israeli” ports, regardless of whether they pass through the Red Sea.

“We will target any ship heading to ‘Israel’ that comes within range of our weapons,” Al-Houthi said in televised address on Thursday.Sayyed Al-Houthi stated that “So far this week, Ansarullah has carried out seven operations with 13 ballistic missiles in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.”"There is no red line for us. We are gradually hitting sensitive strategic targets that affect the enemy and we will reach them by God's grace," he said.In parallel, Sayyed Houthi underlined that the United States is “complicit with the Zionist entity in the genocide against the Palestinian people, the siege of the Gaza Strip, and the closure of the Rafah crossing.”He said it was the Americans who proposed to “Israel” to attack the Rafah crossing and occupy it.The Rafah crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza has been a vital route for aid to the coastal territory, where a humanitarian crisis has deepened and some people are at risk of famine.