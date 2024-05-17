Shooting Reported Next to “Israeli” Embassy in Stockholm

Islam Times - The “Israeli” Embassy in Stockholm has been sealed off after a shooting early this morning, according to local media reports.

Police press officer Per Fahlstrom tells newspaper Expressen that a police patrol heard loud bangs, suspected to be from a firearm. The area was cordoned off shortly after 2 a.m., and at 6:30 a.m. the police wrote that their investigations indicated there was a shooting in the area.Police are posted at the “Israeli” Embassy, where they are searching for traces of gunfire. Fahlstrom does not comment on whether the embassy was the target of the suspected shooting.A preliminary investigation into serious weapons crime has been launched. Fahlstrom has told media that several people have been detained, without elaborating further.The “Israeli” entity’s so-called Foreign Ministry says the incident is being probed by Swedish authorities and there are no further details available.