US House Pushes through Bill to Send Arms to “Israel”

Islam Times - The Republican majority in the House of Representatives has passed a bill designed to force shipments of US heavy munitions to the “Israeli” entity.

The bill, dubbed the so-called “Israel” Security Assistance Support Act, was passed 224 to 187, with Republican lawmakers voting overwhelmingly in favor, and all but 16 Democrats voting against. The document condemns the “Biden administration’s decision to pause certain arms transfers to ‘Israel’ as ‘Israel’ faces unprecedented threats.”It also proposes withholding certain funding to the US War Department and State Department if the US doesn’t deliver the delayed heavy bombs.Prior to the vote, the office of US President Joe Biden warned that he would veto the bill if it ended up at his desk. The administration “strongly opposes” the document, a statement added, claiming it would “undermine the president’s ability to execute an effective foreign policy” and potentially prohibit the US “from adjusting our security assistance posture with respect to Israel in any way.”Biden warned Israel last week that he will not supply weapons and artillery shells if “Israel” expands its military invasion deeper into Rafah. The overcrowded border town in southern Gaza was reported to be sanctuary to around 1.4 million Palestinians displaced by “Israel”.Around 450,000 people chose to evacuate, according to UN figures as of Tuesday. The agency’s coordination office also warned of “ground incursions and heavy fighting” in eastern Rafah, Gaza City, and the Jabalia refugee camp.