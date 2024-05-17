700,000 Palestinians Flee Israeli Onslaught on Gaza

Islam Times - The Israeli regime plans to deploy more troops and intensify its ground invasion of southern Rafah where hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians are sheltering in the war-battered city.

Thousands of Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza have been cut off from water and food after a week-long Israeli incursion that has led to heavy casualties on both sides.An estimated 600,000 people have fled Israeli attacks in Rafah in the past week and another 100,000 in Gaza’s north.The Israeli military is apparently determined to take full military control of northern of Gaza.Since midnight, the military has intensified its bombardment of Jabalia camp. The entire camp has been under Israeli fire as battles continue in the heart of the city, Al Jazeera reported.People have been killed on the streets of Jabalia refugee camp.Israeli forces have also destroyed dozens of residential buildings, pushing more residents of the camp to flee to the western part of Gaza City.Israeli tanks have also surrounded the entrance of Beit Hanoon town, where some families from Jabalia have fled to take shelter. The Israeli military has completely surrounded evacuation centers there, as tanks continue to fire in the area, terrifying civilians.At least 35,272 people killed and 79,205 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023.