0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 10:49

700,000 Palestinians Flee Israeli Onslaught on Gaza

Story Code : 1135683
700,000 Palestinians Flee Israeli Onslaught on Gaza
Thousands of Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza have been cut off from water and food after a week-long Israeli incursion that has led to heavy casualties on both sides.

An estimated 600,000 people have fled Israeli attacks in Rafah in the past week and another 100,000 in Gaza’s north.

The Israeli military is apparently determined to take full military control of northern of Gaza.

Since midnight, the military has intensified its bombardment of Jabalia camp. The entire camp has been under Israeli fire as battles continue in the heart of the city, Al Jazeera reported.

People have been killed on the streets of Jabalia refugee camp.

Israeli forces have also destroyed dozens of residential buildings, pushing more residents of the camp to flee to the western part of Gaza City.

Israeli tanks have also surrounded the entrance of Beit Hanoon town, where some families from Jabalia have fled to take shelter. The Israeli military has completely surrounded evacuation centers there, as tanks continue to fire in the area, terrifying civilians.

At least 35,272 people killed and 79,205 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
17 May 2024
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
17 May 2024
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
17 May 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
17 May 2024
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
17 May 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
17 May 2024
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
17 May 2024
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
16 May 2024
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
16 May 2024
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
16 May 2024
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
16 May 2024
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
16 May 2024