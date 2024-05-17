0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 21:42

Hezbollah Conducts New Rocket Attacks on Occupied Palestine

Story Code : 1135779
Zionist media announced that in the new attack of Lebanon's Hezbollah, more than a hundred rockets were fired toward the occupied areas of Galilee and Golan.

According to this report, the sounds of successive explosions were heard in the occupied territories as far as Lake Tiberias.

Zionist sources also stressed that the sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights in the north of the occupied territories. 

Zionist sources also reported on its website that at least two Zionists were injured in a rocket attack from Lebanon towards the occupied territories.

Many international experts admit that the Zionist regime is censoring the intensity of Hezbollah's attacks and the loss of Zionists due to the fear that the Zionists will not return to the north of the occupied territories.
