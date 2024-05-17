0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 21:43

Iran, Russia Working on Single BRICS Currency: Envoy

Story Code : 1135780
Iran, Russia Working on Single BRICS Currency: Envoy
Iran is actively participating in the activities organized under Russia's chairmanship in BRICS, and the countries are working to create a single currency for the association, Jalali said in a press conference during "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum".

The ambassador noted that Iran, as a new member state of the association, is conducting large-scale work in BRICS, TASS reported.

"The creation of a new single currency within the framework of the association is what Russia and Iran are working on," the diplomat stated.

Jalali said the United States uses the dollar to create restrictions, and therefore the use of national currencies in mutual settlements is on the agenda.

"More than 60% of bilateral trade is in rubles and rials," he said, adding that the relations between Russia and Iran are now at the "golden stage."

The 15th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" is being held on May 14-19 in Kazan. This year's keynote is "Trust and Cooperation." The main goal of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, social, and cultural ties between Russian regions and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as to promote the development of the Islamic financial system institutions in Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
17 May 2024
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
17 May 2024
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
17 May 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
17 May 2024
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
17 May 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
17 May 2024
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
17 May 2024
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
16 May 2024
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
16 May 2024
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
16 May 2024
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
16 May 2024
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
16 May 2024