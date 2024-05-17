13 Countries Sign Letter Warning Israel against Rafah Attack

Islam Times - More than a dozen countries have sent a joint letter to Israel, warning against a major ground offensive in Gaza's southernmost city Rafah, according to media reports on Friday.

The joint letter, signed by the foreign ministers of 13 countries, including major economies and democracies, was sent to the Israeli cabinet on Wednesday, also demanding it allow unhindered humanitarian access to the besieged Palestinian territory, Anadolu reported.It was signed by G7 nations Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and the UK, as well as Australia, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and Sweden.In the four-page letter, the ministers warned against a large-scale military offensive on Rafah, stressing that this would have "catastrophic" consequences for civilians.They also underlined that the Israeli cabinet must do everything in its power to alleviate the devastating and worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The ministers demanded that Israel open all border crossings, including the Rafah crossing, to ensure the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.The letter also asked Israeli authorities to allow access to international aid organizations, as well as the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, ensure the safety of aid workers and international personnel, and grant sufficient permits for local truck drivers.