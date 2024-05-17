0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 21:48

3 Martyred in Israel Attack on S Lebanon

Story Code : 1135782
3 Martyred in Israel Attack on S Lebanon
News sources reported the attack of the Zionist military on the town of al-Najariya in Saida in southern Lebanon.

A local Lebanese source reported the martyrdom of three people in the air attack of the Zionist enemy on al-Najariya in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, a Lebanese media outlet in Saida reported that several Syrian workers were wounded in the attacks of the Zionist regime on Al-Najariya Gardens in the Saida region and announced that the condition of two of them was reported to be critical.

The occupying Israeli regime has repeatedly launched attacks on southern Lebanon since October 7, after commencing a genocidal war in Gaza that has killed at least 35,303 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

As a retaliatory measure, Hezbollah has been carrying out almost daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions.

At least 390 people have been killed on the Lebanese border, including more than 70 civilians.

Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.
