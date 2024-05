Islam Times - French police have neutralized an armed man who was trying to set fire to a synagogue in the north-western city of Rouen, France's interior minister has said.

The man was armed with a knife and when he moved towards police, they shot him, BBC reported.Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignaol said the attack on the synagogue did not just affect the Jewish community, but the entire city was in shock.Further details have not yet been released.