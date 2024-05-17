0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 21:54

North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile

A statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details about the North Korean launch, such as how far the weapon flew, ABC News reported.

North Korea in recent months has maintained an accelerated pace in weapons testing as it continues to expand its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remained stalled. Observers say North Korea likely believes an upgraded weapons arsenal would give it leverage to win greater concessions from the US if negotiations resume.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system, according to the North’s state media.

North Korea has maintained it was forced to boost its nuclear and missile programs to deal with US-led hostility. North Korea cites the expanded US-South Korean military training that it calls invasion rehearsals.

On Thursday, two South Korean F-35As and two US F-22 Raptors were mobilized for combined aerial exercises over the central region of South Korea. North Korea is extremely sensitive to the deployment of sophisticated US aircraft.
